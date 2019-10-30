Rashy motivates Nomads ahead of Blue Eagles game

Be Forward Wanderers FC board of trustees chair Rashid ‘Rashy’ Gaffar on Wednesday made made an appearance at the training base to encourage players and have a word with them ahead of the Lilongwe trip where they are going to face Blue Eagles on Sunday in their pursuit for the league title.

The Nomads, who are currently leading the league with two points difference with the second placed rivals Nyasa Big Bullets, will face the Area 30 Cops at Nankhaka Stadium in the TNM Super League.

Gaffar watched training sessions led by Coach Oscar Kaunda and Albert Mpinganjira.

Addressing the players, he promised to add cash of their game bonus for a win against Blue Eagles.

The business tycoon also promised the players that for the rest of the 2019 season games he will be giving them incentive cash bonuses for a win after the game.

“Go to Nankhaka and collect maximum points because I have faith in you …we have been to Nankhaka and won matches there. Come Sunday collect 3 points and you will get your game bonus cash after the game,” said Gaffar amid ululation from the players.

Gaffar has also promised the team that it will use one of his new executive coaches for the trip to Lilongwe.

“I have given you one of my new executive bus to use for the Lilongwe trip and the rest of the matches this season. For fuel, never mind because I will be responsible,” said Gaffar.

Gaffar also hailed the players for their performance in the league and urged them to do the same in the FISD Challenge Cup.

“I do this because of the love of Wanderers,”he said.

Senior player Joseph Kamwendo hailed Gaffar for his visit and assured that the players will commit themselves to win the title.

“We do not take your visit here for granted boss and we can assure you that we will fight on to remain on top of the table and win the league,” said Kamwendo.