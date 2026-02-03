Ray of Hope for the People of Nsanje: Joseph Mwandidya, an Unsung Hero

Malawi’s well-known philanthropist and business leader, Joseph Mwandidya, has called on young people to take up leadership roles and actively participate in community development.

In an exclusive interview, Mwandidya said the role of young people as leaders should not be seen as something for the future only, but as a responsibility they must take on now.

He encouraged the youth to get involved in productive activities that can shape their lives positively, while avoiding harmful behaviour such as drug abuse and risky sexual activities.

Mwandidya’s Personal Intervention: Launch of the Joseph Mwandidya K50 Million Trophy

Putting his words into action, Mwandidya has launched the Joseph Mwandidya Trophy, a football competition worth K50 million, aimed at empowering the youth of Nsanje.

He said the trophy is clear proof of his commitment to young people and a sign that the future of Nsanje’s youth is bright.

“I believe this trophy will have a positive impact and will serve as a gateway to real youth empowerment,” he said.

According to Mwandidya, the main goal of the trophy is to identify and develop young football talent from Nsanje.

“The dream is to see a young person from Nsanje one day playing for big teams, even in England. I have friends connected to some Premier League clubs, and I want to create such opportunities,” he said.

He added that the trophy is part of a wider effort to uplift young people in the district.

“In the past, we tried to bring junior coaches from Liverpool and Manchester United to identify talent, but it did not work out. This time, we believe we will succeed,” he said.

Is Mwandidya the Political Messiah for Nsanje?

Responding to speculation about political ambitions, Mwandidya said his work is purely humanitarian.

“My philanthropic approach is simple: supporting my community,” he said.

He stressed that the trophy has nothing to do with politics, but is driven by his personal commitment to the people of Nsanje.

Mwandidya said he has previously supported the community through various initiatives, including distributing cement and food to vulnerable families, building houses, and constructing bridges.

“My focus is on giving back, not on seeking political gain,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :