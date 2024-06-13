RBM licenses PayChangu to pilot innovative payment gateway

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has granted PayChangu, a pioneering fintech company, a license to pilot its innovative payment gateway.

The company has since described this as a significant milestone in revolutionizing the financial landscape of Malawi, fostering economic growth, and spearheading innovation in the country.

Principally, the PayChangu payment gateway is designed to streamline transactions, making payments faster, more secure, and accessible to all Malawians.

This innovation is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the country’s economic development by creating products and services that improve the living standards of its citizens.

The introduction of PayChangu comes at a pivotal time, as the Malawian government is actively pursuing its Vision 2063 (MW2063) goals. This vision aims to transform Malawi into a self-reliant, industrialized, and middle-income country.

PayChangu’s platform is poised to support the three core pillars of this vision: Agriculture Commercialization, Urbanization, and Industrialization.

In the agriculture commercialization drive, the payment gateway is expected to empower farmers by providing them with easy access to digital payment solutions, enabling them to receive payments swiftly and securely.

This will enhance the commercialization of agriculture, allowing farmers to invest in better farming practices and technologies, thus boosting productivity and income.

In the urbanization sector as Malawi undergoes rapid urbanization, the need for efficient and reliable payment systems in urban centers becomes paramount. PayChangu’s payment gateway will facilitate seamless transactions in urban markets, supporting businesses and consumers alike. This will contribute to the growth of urban economies and improve the overall quality of life for urban residents.

In the industrialization drive for Malawi, PayChangu’s platform will also play a vital role in supporting the industrialization agenda by providing industries with robust payment solutions that streamline supply chain transactions and reduce operational costs. This will enhance the competitiveness of Malawian industries in the global market, driving economic growth and job creation.

The Global Expansion and Payments Partnership Manager of PayChangu, Joshua Mwendo, expressed his excitement about this milestone, stating, “Receiving this license from the Reserve Bank of Malawi is a testament to our commitment to driving financial innovation in the country. Our payment gateway is designed to empower businesses and individuals, fostering economic growth and improving the living standards of Malawians.”

As PayChangu embarks on this pilot phase, the company is poised to transform the financial services sector in Malawi, providing a foundation for sustainable economic development and aligning with the government’s MW2063 aspirations.

With this groundbreaking development, PayChangu is set to become a key player in Malawi’s journey towards economic prosperity, ensuring that digital financial services are accessible to all and paving the way for a brighter future for the nation.

