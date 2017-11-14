Red Lions sack coach in relegation battle: Malawi TNM Super League

Red Lions Football Club, the oldest Malawi Defence Force top league outfit have sacked coach Mike Kumange and his assistant Pritchard Mwanza and replaced them with former players Yohane Fulaye and Nelson Chirwa.

Red Lions General Secretary Major Gondwe confirmed the development saying Kumange and Mwansa have been redeployed to other work within the military.

“We have appointed former Red Lions players Sergeant Yohane Fulaye and Nelson Chirwa to takeover the team until the end of the season. It’s a temporary arrangement until we come up with permanent coaches,” Major Gondwe said.

“The two guys have been redeployed to do other work within the military.”

But Gondwe fell short of the redeployment being caused by Red Lions struggle to survive in Malawi’s top league with six games to the end of the season.

“The decision is not because Red Lions are fighting relegation battle. Whether with Kumanga and Mwansa or Yohane Fulaye and Nelson Chirwa Red Lions cannot be relegated,” he stressed.

Red Lions are just a place above relegation with 24 points from 24 games and will take the survival battle to the wire with Blantyre United, Wizard FC in hot soup as Chitipa United is already relegated.

The campaign has been terrible but got a lifeline three weeks after a historical 1-0 victory over third placed Silver Strikers, which crudely ended their unbeaten run this season.

However the appointment would cost them as both Fulaye and Chirwa have no minimum Caf B coaching licence to coach a top league side.

Fulaye was a pacy striker who started his career with national team hitman Heston Munthali at Conforzi in Thyolo.

But he preferred to join Red Lions with a job offer at his disposal rather than Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who were also interested in his services.

He was once called up for national team camp by late coach Reuben Malola as a teenager while playing for Conforzi.

