Reforming electoral laws to unify Malawi, no single region dominates presidency – PAC

February 7, 2020 Watipaso Mzungu -Nyasa Times 5 Comments

The quasi-religious organization, Public Affairs Committee (PAC), says reforming Electoral and Local Government Laws will help put to rest calls for federalism in Malawi.

Osman Karim: No single region dominates the presidency

PAC vice chairperson, Brother Osman Karim, made the remarks in an interview with Nyasa Times in Lilongwe on the sidelines of a press briefing the Committee held ahead of the landmark Constitutional Court ruling in the Presidential Elections case on February 3, 2020.

Karim observed that calls for federalism were a result of discontent over how government has been distributing resources and development, which seemed to favour one region (Southern Region) since the first multiparty elections in 1994.

“Some people think calls for federalism are from the north only. But I can assure you that even the Eastern Region is calling for the same because people there feel sidelined in the distribution of development and social amenities.

“So, the only way to deal with this problem is to reform our electoral as well as Local Government laws to ensure no single region dominates the presidency and also no single region enjoys development projects,” he said.

Karim emphasized that calls for federalism will never stop if the incumbent does not change its approach in the distribution of resources.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has ordered the Malawi National Assembly to debate and adopt the proposed Electoral Laws, which include the 50 + 1.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
NabethaRahimanDamuMuonosileBongani Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nabetha
Guest
Nabetha

Whether 50+1 or not, federalism is another important pending issue.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Damu
Guest
Damu

The judiciary should not be dominated by one region. Why do we have the majority of judges from one region? We need quota system in the judiciary too.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Rahiman
Guest
Rahiman

I agree with you Damu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Muonosile
Guest
Muonosile

PAC ndiye kuti chianinso apumbwa inu.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bongani
Guest
Bongani

50+1% VOTES

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago