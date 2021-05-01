Registration Bureau offices at MPC shut over K120m unpaid rentals

National Registration Bureau (NRB) offices being housed in some Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) premises in the capital Lilongwe have been shut down due to the former’s failure to pay rentals.

Nyasa Times understands that much as the two are government entities, MPC was housing NRB on agreement that they remit rentals.

But according to MPC spokesperson, Ida Nkolimbo, for two years now the Bureau has not been paying the rentals amounting to 120 million.

She confirmed MPC booting out NRB offices at their Kanengo, Lilongwe and Lilongwe City City branches.

“As MPC we are instituting various reforms, and we are strained financially. So we really had no choice but to do what we have done,” said Nkolimbo.

A socio-economic commentator, Wonderful Mkhutche, said it was unfortunate government entities were embarrassing each other in that manner.

“National budgets should be clear on such matters so that they do not get to this extent,” said Mkhutche.

NRB public relations officer, Norman Fulatira, said they were “liaising with MPC” on the matter.

