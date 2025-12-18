Renowned lawyer Mwakhwawa backs police public reconstruction in Dr Bobe murder case

Private lawyer John-Gift Mwakhwawa has defended the Malawi Police Service for publicly parading and interrogating six suspects in the murder of Kamuzu University of Health Sciences lecturer Dr Victoria Bobe, calling the exercise a necessary and legitimate investigative procedure.

“There is nothing inherently wrong with the suspects describing the crime on camera, provided they were informed of their rights to remain silent and to have legal representation,” Mwakhwawa said. “This is a standard step in reconstructing events and securing evidence. It is essential for transparency and public confidence in high-profile investigations.”

Police led the six suspects — Charles Chikafa, Santos Chamamba, Raphael Rafik Abdul Hassan, Peter Chimenya, Isah Ali, and Maxwell Eliya — back to Dr Bobe’s home in Chigumula yesterday, walking them through how they allegedly carried out the robbery and murder.

Chikafa detailed how he assigned Chamamba and Eliya to breach a backyard fence through a neighbouring property to gain access to the house. Maxwell Eliya added: “Our duty was just to make a hole in the fence. It only took a few minutes. We used a screwdriver and a burglar-bar metal.”

While some legal experts and civil society figures warned that such public reconstructions could prejudice court proceedings, Mwakhwawa emphasized that controlled exposure helps investigators ensure accuracy and prevent gaps in evidence that could undermine the case.

The reconstruction also allowed police to clarify roles and movements of the suspects, a step officials say is critical in identifying additional individuals linked to the murder. Authorities confirmed that two more suspects are still being sought.

During the reconstruction, emotions ran high. Bobe’s widower, Yamikani, identified some of the suspects, while neighbours expressed anger and grief over the brutal crime. Police were forced to intervene to maintain order, highlighting the delicate balance between transparency and public safety.

Deputy spokesperson for the South West Police Region, Beatrice Mikuwa, said investigators are focused on gathering actionable evidence while ensuring suspects’ constitutional rights are upheld.

Dr Victoria Bobe, 33, was killed at her home on November 17, 2025. Police maintain that the careful, professional handling of the suspects, including public reconstruction, is aimed at building a strong case for prosecution and maintaining public trust in law enforcement.

