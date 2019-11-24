Rerun or no rerun:Bishop Mtumbuka calls on party supporters to prepare, accept election case verdict

A Catholic bishop has advised political party followers to prepare themselves for the court ruling of the landmark presidential case and accept the verdict.

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of Karonga diocese said this during mass.

The presidential case hearing closes on December 6 and the ruling is expected between January and February, 2020.

“Whether the party you support has carried the day or not, prepare yourselves to accept the court verdict because we entrusted the courts with this job,” he said.

He said the court verdict should be a unifying factor among Malawians despite their political affiliation instead of being a diving factor.

