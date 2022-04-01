Reunion Insurance partners MUST in reforesting Ndata Campus

Reunion Insurance Company Limited – one of the fastest growing insurance companies in Malawi – on Monday partnered with the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) in planting hundreds of tree seedlings around the university’s Ndata Campus in Thyolo.

The tree-planting exercise took place under the theme “Make MUST green Campaign” and is one of the initiatives the insurance firm and the university devised to reforest the campus.

Speaking to Nyasa Times in telephone interview, Reunion Insurance Company Limited, Technical Manager responsible for Claims and Business Development, Hastings Kapesa, said their partnership with MUST provides them with a platform to fulfil Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations to the society.

Kapesa said their company believes in adding value to the society and being a very responsible corporate citizen.

“We use activities like these to interact positively with our customers and the wider society by being sensitive to ecological environment and being sustainable to make sure that the future generation will also have the right to benefit from the same environment we are enjoying today through fresh Air and beautifying the surrounding where all living things calls home. Reunion Insurance will continue supporting MUST in its strategic objective of establishing herbal garden, which will assist in innovating herbal medicine in Academy of Medical Sciences, which is one of the four faculties at the university,” he said.

On his behalf, MUST Dean of the Academy of Medical Sciences, Wilson Mandala, who spoke on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Address Malata, stated that trees play an important role in insuring that the environment is a safe place to live.

Mandala cited the recent environment changes that caused unfamiliar winds and floods in Malawi and other Southern African countries as a return of environmental degradation.

He added that if this trend is not controlled now through tree planting activities; then global warming will affect the earth, all its inhabitants including agricultural production.

Mandala pointed out that Malawi University of Science and Technology has a long-term strategic plan of establishing natural trees woodlot where herbal medicine will be extracted from.

He reminded participants at the event that the original Quinine medicine was from herbs and tree planting is a basis of this upcoming innovation from the university.

“I wish to thank all stakeholders for coming to this auspicious occasion and offered his sincere gratitude to Reunion Insurance Company for the kind gesture,” said Mandala.

Amongst the participants were students, members of staff, management of Reunion Insurance Company and MUST, including a team of staff and students from Central High School in Blantyre.

Almost 1,100 various types of trees have been planted along at the university’s Ndata Campus.

Reunion Insurance has promised to support MUST in its future environmental activities.

The company is a wholly owned insurance company with almost 17 years of its existence, and it has 11 branches across Malawi and its headquarters is at Reunion House formally Lamya House along Masauko Chipembere Highway in Blantyre.

