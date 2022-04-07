Rev. Nicky Chakwera holds Public Lecture on controversial historic ‘Shroud of Turin’

Renowned Malawi Assemblies of God cleric, Reverend Nicky Chakwera, has scheduled a public lecture for inquisitive religious scholars and adherents to unravel the controversial historic issue of the Shroud of Turin.

The public lecture is slated for this Friday April 8 at Crossroads Auditorium.

The Shroud of Turin, also known as the Holy Shroud, is a length of linen cloth bearing the negative image of a man.

Some describe the image as depicting Jesus of Nazareth and believe the fabric is the burial shroud in which he was wrapped after crucifixion.

Currently, it is being archived at a royal chapel of the Cathedral of Turin in Northern part of Italy, where is has been kept since 1578.

Millions of Christians from across the globe have for centuries been flocking to this place to get a glimpse of the holy cloth.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times Reverend Chakwera said the story about the Shroud of Turin is fascinating as it is also divisive in Christian circles.

“There is a cloth in the city of Turin, Italy that millions have gone to see. The claim is that this cloth is the actual burial cloth of Jesus Christ.

“This is obviously a fascinating question whether or not this burial shroud is the one Jesus was wrapped with,” explained Chakwera who is also a Philosophy scholar.

Added Reverend Chakwera: “During the public presentation which coincides with the Easter period, we will try and expound more on the issue.

“Thing is if it is true, then we have one more piece of evidence collaborating the history narrated in the Bible.”

Reverend Chakwera, first born son of Malawi’s Head of State Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, further said during the Easter season it is worth anyone’s time to reflect on this kind of topic that has value intellectually and spiritually.

“It is an opportunity to reflect on the sufferings of Christ and to ask yourself what you believe. At first, I used to dismiss the Shroud as an unnecessary embarrassment for us as believers.

“But I am now an enthusiast because it is quite remarkable in a lot of ways. I’m hoping to spark a curiosity in those that have never heard or paid attention to the issue, and to challenge those that dismiss it as I used to.”

At the presentation, Rev. Chakwera will also interact with the audience through a question and answer session.

Spicing up the event will be one of Malawi’s finest gospel musicians, Faith Mussa of the ‘Mdidi’ fame.

Entry to the public lecture will be free of charge.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!