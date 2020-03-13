Rev Semphere elected chairperson of Malawi Human Rights Commission

A veteran journalist and writer Reverend Patrick Semphere has been elected chairperson of the state human rights body, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

Semphere will serve on that position for three years.

His election now completes the whole process of hiring the commission which President Peter Mutharika did some months ago but faced legal challenges in the court.

Appointed by Mutharika, the 7th cohort of members of the Commission was sworn in at an event graced by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Honourable Bright Msaka SC at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe.

The swearing in of the new commissioners follows a potracted legal challenge filed by some sections of civil society, who argued that the selection process was flawed.

The new team comprises Dr. Sunduzwayo Madise, Baldwin Chiyamwaka, Dr. Bertha Sefu, Reverend Patrick Semphere, Scarder Louis, Law Commissioner Rosemary Kumitsonyo Kanyuka, Boniface Massah, Stella Twea and Ombudsman Martha Chizuma.

Semphere replaces Justin Dzonzi whose term of office as commissioner expired last year.

