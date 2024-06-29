Revamp of Malawi’s railway sector: Nacala Logistics makes first coal delivery to Lilongwe

Coal users in Lilongwe have the opportunity to get coal supplies from Moetize in Mozambique following a successful first coal delivery by Nacala Logistics to it’s customer.

On Wednesday a train carrying a consignment of coal for Shayona Cement Limited successful arrived at Kanengo station from Moatize.

This follows the successful rail reconnection between Balaka and Lilongwe.

In this regard traders/importers and exporters from the Central and northern regions and Zambia are now we’ll connected to the rail from Kanengo and no longer need to go to Liwonde or Limbe to load or recieve there goods.

The railway connectivity is expected to positively impact in lowering transport costs for goods going to various destinations.

As of now key trade destinations connected by the rail outside Malawi includes the port of Nacala and Moatize and also port of Beira which is connected via Marka Railway line currently under construction.

