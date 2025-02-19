Revealed: Malawi’s G2G Fuel Deal to Last Only 10 Months – What Happens Next?

Malawi’s Government-to-Government (G2G) fuel deal with Kenya will only last for 10 months, raising concerns over the country’s long-term fuel security once the arrangement expires in December 2025.

A letter from the Ministry of Energy, dated February 11, 2025, and signed by Energy Minister Ibrahim Matola, confirms that the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) has been designated to oversee fuel imports under this arrangement.

“I, Ibrahim Matola, Minister of Energy, by virtue of the powers vested in me by Section 6A(2) of the Liquid Fuels and Gas (Production and Supply) Amendment Act, 2025, do hereby nominate the National Oil Company of Malawi as a government agent responsible for the importation of diesel and petrol into the country through Government-to-Government fuel supply arrangement,” reads the letter.

The document further states that the deal aims to alleviate the ongoing fuel crisis and provide Malawi with enough time to finalize direct importation agreements with Gulf oil-producing countries.

Despite the short-term relief offered by the Kenya deal, the government has not outlined concrete plans for fuel procurement beyond December 2025. The lack of clarity raises fears of another fuel shortage if alternative supply arrangements are not secured in time.

When contacted for comment, Principal Secretary for Energy Alfonso Chikuni referred inquiries to the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

“MERA might be in a position to comment because I might not be aware of these new developments,” Chikuni said.

Nocma spokesperson Raymond Likambale confirmed the company’s role as the government’s agent but declined to provide further details.

“The ministry is the policyholder. Allow us to refer you to the Ministry of Energy,” he said.

Government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu and Ministry of Energy spokesperson Austin Theu also requested additional time before responding to inquiries on the matter.

Last year, President Lazarus Chakwera traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss a long-term G2G fuel deal, but details of those discussions remain undisclosed.

With only 10 months before the Kenya deal expires, Malawians are left wondering whether the government will successfully secure direct imports from Gulf nations or if the country will face another fuel crisis.

As uncertainty looms, industry experts and consumers alike will be watching closely for any government announcements regarding Malawi’s long-term fuel supply strategy.

