Review: The series, Mushroom Shade, is a greatest watch!

I have just finished the first episode, I am largely optimistic about what’s to come. The show evokes in me some memories of the once promising “Moyo Wathu,TV show” directed by Afritrix’s very own Khama Mbaula featuring the talented Isaac Mafuel aka Zenhco wa Nyimbo Kale. By the way, what happened to that TV show? First episode basi zii. You owe us an explanation ma biggy! Pardon me. Back to it, I am comparing this show with Moyo Wathu on the basis of the promises it portrays. The plots differ of course but both herald a wave of quality TV show productions.

My favourite characters so far are Walezi and Lissy. I look forward to more of their dialogues. I am easily sold a TV show by dialogue and the dialogue between these two is exciting. Walezi’s insightful musings on life’s complexities were particularly engaging. A pleasant surprise was Bucci Worldwide ‘s acting prowess; he should certainly pursue more roles, as he has the potential for significant success in the industry. The chemistry is undeniable too, wouldn’t be surprised if down the road these two become an item but I would love if they drag this out so that we can keep getting these amazing dialogues and the “Give it to me. The keys bro!”The yearnings of Walezi.😂😂

Ace Dirty playing Jonah wasn’t particularly novel and a stretch for his acting range in a way but effective nonetheless. Ace Dirty, who portrays Jonah, naturally fits the role due to his ‘bad boy’ persona in music, making the transition to acting seamless. His initial portrayal of innocence, later revealing a psychotic and abusive side, was intriguing. However, the abruptness of this revelation felt rushed. Did their first date quickly escalate to violence in the car? Or did that happen on a different day after a few dates? I am left questioning the timeline of their relationship. I feel like a more gradual development would have been preferable, offering a deeper dive into their dynamics.

I feel like Jonah’s character could have benefitted more from a subtler buildup before exposing his true monstrosity. But maybe it was on purpose since Yacosa seems to suggest that she is done with him at the end of the episode. Also the car scene where Jonah smashes Yacosa’s forehead on the dash I sensed a slight mismatch between Jonah’s facial expressions and the intensity of the scene. For a second I couldnt believe Ace Dirty was the psycho he was leading us to believe. It didnt feel natural, I couldnt see rage burning in his eyes for a few seconds there but then that’s just me.

Additionally, the overly dark ‘blood’—or was it tar/oil? On the lady’s forehead didnt seem like real blood. Perhaps it was the lighting in the car but it looked more like black than red. Wa make-up aunikepo apatu.

Nonetheless, the production team deserves a round of applause. The natural delivery of Chingerezi is a breath of fresh air too. This one saved us the torture of enduring forced High School English and that’s not an easy feat to pull in most of our local movies if am being honest.

Kudos to Episodz_mw that was some good acting there OG! Nigga lied to a shawty that his mother just died just to get some sympathy sex? Wow!

Overall this is a positive development and a desirable direction. We can refine the rest on the way, the good thing is we have started. I look forward to more of this TV show. Fingers crossed.

What are your thoughts amigos?

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!