Rhoda J teams up with Lucius Banda in the remake of ‘Nthawi yandiphuzitsa chiphunzitso’

When an opportunity knocks, some people stand hands akimbo and let it pass while others grabs it by the horns and take it home.

One music startlet has had an opportunity to sing one of the greatest songs ever produced and sang by the country’s all time great, the soldier of poor and she didn’t hesitate.

She grabbed it with both hands and owned it.

It seems up and coming South African based music queen and songbird, Rhoda J has no time to waste as she strives to leave an indelible mark on her blossoming musical career.

Fresh from releasing a new single entitled I Wanna Know, Rhoda J whose real name is Rhoda Jedegwa has teamed up with music legend the iconic Lucius Banda to do a remix of all time chart-bursting and dance floor filler, classic banger, ‘Nthawi.’

Released some few years ago, ‘Nthawi’ is a song that carries everyone’s daily life struggles and largely emphasizes that time is really a great teacher.

The song which is one of of Lucius Banda’s greatest tunes says real friends are the one’s that show up and give you a hand in times of sadness, desperation and sorrow.

Speaking in a telephone interview Rhoda J said she has decided to redo ‘Nthawi’ because of the rich message in the song, which dwells on real life experiences that resonates with her own life.

“I fell in love with the song when it came out. Initially we wanted to do Esther,” emphasized Rhoda J.

“But we settled for ‘Nthawi’ because the song makes sense in my life after what I have been through. We wanna put a reggae fell to it you know, modernize it a bit.”

Rhoda J said people should expect fireworks as the song comes out. She says she is open to live performances and share the stage with fellow Malawian artists.

“I am open to live performances. I am still trying to discover myself and see where it will take me to,” she said.

Soldier Lucius Banda described Rhoda J as a serious upcoming musician. He advised her to work hard remain focused to achieve her dreams.

“It’s true, she asked for permission to redo the song and I accepted and I am happy about it. This is what Malawian musicians should be doing.

“It makes old songs sound better and people like it. This is what is done in countries like South Africa and America,” commented soldier in a telephone interview.

Apart from music, Rhoda J is a beauty therapist and also owns a hair and beauty Spar in South Africa. Her first song is ‘Mulinane Cholinga’

