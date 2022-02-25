Richard Chikunkhuzeni appointed SFFRFM CEO

Government-financed Smallholder Farmer’ Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) has appointed Richard Chikunkhuzeni as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective February 22, 2022.

SFFRFM Board Charperson Marjorie Maluwa Phiri, in a statement made available to Nyasa Times, said Chikunkhuzeni’s appointment follows the outstanding job interviews he attended from January 24-25, 2022.

Phiri added that Chikunkhuzeni is a business strategist with over 15 years’ experience as a General Manager in a variety of organizations.

“He brings valuable hands-on experience in building strategic supply chain partnerships with the leading global brands in the fertilizer, agro-chemicals and related industries,” she said.

Prior to his appointment to head SFFRFM, Chikunkhuzeni worked for Agricultural Trading Company (ATC), Tobacco Investments Limited, Land O Lakes International Development, AHL Group Limited Corporate Office, National Smallholder Farmers’ Association of Malawi (NASFAM), Small Enterprise Development Organization of Malawi (SEDOM), Press Corporation Limited and Hardware and General Dealers Limited.

He holds a Master of Science Degree in Strategic Management from the University of Derby in United Kingdom and Bachelor of Business Communication Degree from The Malawi Polytechnic, University of Malawi, according to the congratulatory statement from the Board of Trustees of SFFRRM.

