Rights activist Mtambo living dangerously in Malawi, survives another petrol bomb

A leading human rights activist in Malawi, Timothy Mtambo, who was h petrol bombed at his house and survived what is believed to be an at attack on his life, is living dangerously as he continue to be targeted by regime thugs as on Friday survived another attempt on his life in Lilongwe.

Mtambo, the chairman of Malawi’s Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), and the executive director of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRC), was leading a team of HRDC delegation to a meeting with Attorney General on the mass demonstrations when unknown person attempted to petrol bomb a vehicle belonging HRDC outside Crossroads Hotel while the dialogue meeting was to commence.

Personal bodyguards of HRDC members and guards at the hotel chased the man who was seen with what looked like a grenade going towards the vehicle.

Police said they would hunt for the suspected bomber.

Mtambo has been at the forefront of protests following elections in May, which the opposition says were rigged.

HRDC has been organising mass protests to force the resignation of the head of the country’s electoral body over the alleged mismanagement of the general election, which saw the incumbent Peter Mutharika returned to office. The results are being contested in the constitutional court.

He believes the attacks are “deliberately orchestrated” by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to instil fear in the activists.

The HRDC is calling for the resignation of the chair of Malawi’s electoral commission, Jane Ansah.

