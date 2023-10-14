Rights activists give Chakwera 7 day ultimatum to fire Zikhale

Rights activists, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) have given president Lazarus Chakwera a seven day ultimatum to fire minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, saying he has failed to bring the insecurity under control in the country.

In a statement released, CDEDI executive director Sylvester Namiwa also calls on Chakwera to address the nation on the security situation.

Namiwa says attempts by Zikhale Ng’oma and minister of Information Moses Kumkuyu to do the same have not inspired any hope.

Namiwa says Malawians expect the president to mourn with them on the recent suspected murder cases, and that his voice matters.

But spokesperson in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Robert Kalindiza says although they have not received any official letter regarding the same, it is the prerogative of the President to fire or hire a s cabinet minister.

He therefore said CDEDI has no power to force Chakwera fire Zikhale Ng’oma as a minister of Homeland Security.

