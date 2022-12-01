Rights activists tell Chakwera to reshuffle cabinet

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has been reminded to live by his word of reshuffling the cabinet.

President Chakwera is yet to reshuffle the cabinet months after he promised to Malawians through the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation.

Consumers Association of Malawi (Cama) has come-out to ask the President to act on his word.

In a statement, Cans executive director John Kapito says a promise for a cabinet reshuffle has been one of the many frequently made promises by the President since he came into power and that it created a lot of expectations from people.

‘’Malawians are currently going through serious economic and social challenges and therefore there is hope that the promise by the State President to reshuffle his Cabinet was influenced by the desire to appoint a better and capable team of Ministers to serve Malawians better.

“The State President needs the support of an effective, capable and professional Cabinet that can transform his vision and deliver his Hi-5 Agenda to Malawians which unfortunately the current Cabinet has failed as can be evidenced by the current poor quality of service delivery from various Government departments, ‘’ says Kapito.

He has since appealed to Chakwera to seriously consider appointing well matured experienced and capable Malawians for the following key Ministries and Government institutions such as Minister of Finance, Tourism, Education, Health, Local Government and Governor of the Reserve Bank.

‘’The current leadership in these Ministries and institution is the weakest link in your efforts to improve the lives of poor Malawians.

“These are key Ministries that can drive your vision and deliver your Hi-5 Agenda unfortunately over time these key Ministries and institutions are struggling and suffering from poor leadership despite their importance to the development of Malawians,’’ he says.

There has not been any immediate response from government on the calls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!