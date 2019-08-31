Ritaa sweetens her music career with newie ‘Sugar’

Afro pop artist Ritaa is back in the music limelight after a more-than-a-year silence with the release of her new song titled Sugar.

The youthful Ritaa last released a track in October, 2017 and established herself as a trendy artist with songs like Unaponda pati.

She said in an interview recently that her silence was a result of personal issues she was attending to.

“I was going through some personal stuff which I cannot talk about right now. But I am now back with a bang and I am here to stay,” she said.

The songbird said Sugar is a song that is tackling issues faced in a love affair as regards to the instability of a love partner and their commitment to the relationship.

“Sugar is a love song describing a hot-cold partner, one that loves one minute and hates the next. One that makes their partner feel special one minute and completely forgets them the next one,” she said.

She revealed that plans to shoot Sugar’s music video are in the pipeline.

Ritaa further said she is working on some collaboration with other Malawian musicians.

“My fans have been a great part of my career and should be on the lookout for the great collaboration.

“It is because of them [fans] that I got to be where I am today. My fans lend me an ear every time I put a song out there and I do not take that for granted,” she said.

The song was written and performed by Ritaa and produced by Tricky Beats, has been made available for downloads on www.mikozinetwork.com

