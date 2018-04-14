Rookies Nchalo Utd start with win: Malawi TNM Super League

TNM Super League debutants, Nchalo United, began life in the country’s top flight league on a high note, following a one nil win against Mzuni FC on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium.

The students could have opened the score sheet four minutes from kick off but new signing Ramadan Ntafu was wasteful, alone in front of the visitor’s goal, when he blasted the ball wide off the mark.

Joseph Mbaga was set through three minutes later but he too could not call Nchalo United goalkeeper to duty as he ballooned the ball over the cross bar.

The youthful squad for Nchalo United managed to settle down into the game and though the pitch was so slippery, their clinical passes were a marvel to watch.

Ian Banda broke through on the right flank in the 13th minute after receiving a decent ball from their captain Felix Kamwendo. Banda’s beautiful cross inside the penalty area was headed down into the net by Ishmael Ziyembe to allow the visitors take a one nil lead, which they jealously guarded until half time whistle.

The Green Intellectuals came back a more attacking side in the second half but the defence for Nchalo United was rock solid to allow them take meaningful shots at goal. 1nil it ended in favour of Nchalo United.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Nchalo United Coach Charles Manda said his charges deserved to win the game.

“These are youngsters and I am glad they have confidence in themselves. They worked very hard because I told them not allow Mzuni play their attacking game,” he added.

Mzuni FC Assistant Coach, Ogrieve Macnebert Kazuwa, admitted that his players came into the game late in the second half.

“We have good players but sometimes they say a bad beginning makes a good ending. This loss should not put Mzuni fans off. This team will surely start getting results,” added Kazuwa

