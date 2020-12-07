Royal brace takes Lions top,  Bullets win  against Chitipa

Zomba-based Red Lions FC , who are making a return to the TNM Super League after a season in the second-tier league, are now leading the top-flight table with seven points from three games.

The Malawi Defence Force side from Cobbe Barracks saw off Ntopwa FC 2-1 at Kamuzu Stadium.

Royal Bokosi scored both goals to take the lions top of the 16-team top-flight.

Ntopwa’s goal was scored by Mphatso Magaleta.

The Bangwe township-based Amagheto Kids are now fifth on the table with three points from two matches.

Defending champions Nyasa Bullets registered their first win of the campaign at Karonga Stadium on Sunday against Chitipa United 2-0 after going down against Karonga United 24 hours earlier.

Hassan Kajoke and Mike Mkwate scored for the People’s Team.

Bullets are now fourth with four points from three games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares