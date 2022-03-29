Rumphi, Chitipa protesters storm Parliament, district commissioner’s office over Rumphi-Nyika- Chitipa road condition

Some people from Rumphi and Chitipa have today held peaceful protests in Lilongwe and Rumphi to force the government construct the Rumphi-Nyika-Chitipa road.

They separately presented their grievances, in a petition to parliament and the district commissioner in Rumphi.

They also said they intend to petition the Ministry of Finance for its failure to allocate resources for the construction of the road.

To show their desperation, they are wearing sackcloth, a type of garment worn during biblical times as a token of mourning.

The cloth also symbolises submission, grief and self-humiliation.

The Rumphi-Nyika-Chitipa Road has been designated by the Roads Authority (RA) several times as one of the planned projects.

Stretching through over 272 kilometres, the road is of earth standard and several spots become impassable during the rainy season.

Passing through Nyika National Park, one of the most outstanding natural conservation areas, the road is said to have huge social and economic potential.

According to RA, once constructed, the road, with a section close to the border between Malawi and Zambia’s Eastern Province, will open economic activities between the two countries.

In Rumphi, leader of the Concerned team, Patricia Mzumara, said they want government to start construction works of the road as soon as possible. Mzumara said citizens of Rumphi and Chitipa are tired of government promises and now what they want is action. Commenting on the matter district commissioner for Rumphi Emmanuel Bulukutu assured them that he will deliver the petition to the president this Tuesday.

