The Government of Russia has announced that the organization of the largest platform for interaction between the participants of the sports industry will take place soon.

Spokesperson at the Embassy of Russia in Malawi and Zimbabwe, Egor Kuropiatnik, has since urged Malawians sportsmen and women to participate by registering online.

The platform was established in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation from 27.07.2009 № 863, according to the organizer – the Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation.

Through a press statement shared with us, Kuropiatnik said the Organizing Committee is currently coordinating the activities and interaction of federal executive authorities, executive authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, local self-government bodies and organizations to promptly resolve issues related to the preparation and holding of the International Sports Forum «Russia – country of sports.

“Under the patronage of the President of the Russian Federation the International Sports Forum “Russia – Country of Sports” is held annually in various cities of Russia. The Forum is a large-scale platform for sharing experience in the field of physical culture and sports management. Its events unite experts, leaders of the sports industry, representatives of government authorities and private business. The XII International Sports Forum “Russia – Country of Sports” will be held in Ufa (Republic ofBashkortostan) from October 17 to 19, 2024ю,” said Kuropiatnik.

Kuropiatnik added that the event will focus on the following key areas: sports in the system of national development goals, modem and affordable infrastructure, sports initiatives that contribute to the solution of social problems, sports cooperation in a multipolar world, sports law and other relevant topics.

He said the forum will feature a plenary session, business events, exhibition programme, cultural, sporting and entertainment events.

“As part of the exhibition programme will be organized the exhibition “Modem Sports. Innovations and Prospects”. The Forum’s business program includes the panel session “Sports integration in the CIS, BRICS, SCO and EAEU. New opportunities”, which is open to participate for all interested guests. To participate in the Forum, please register online on the official website of the event (https://sportforumrussia.ru). The business program will also be published on the official website,” stated Kuropiatnik.

