RVG adds two more players to Malawi squad

The Malawi national football team, the Flames head coach, Ronny Van Geneugden has added two more local players to the team’s off-season camp currently underway at Chiwembe Technical Centre in Blantyre.

The two locals are Ben Manyozo from Dwangwa United and Gregory Nachipo from Blue Eagles.

The Flames Team Manager, James Sangala confirmed the development.

He said so far the players are responding well to the training.

“It has pleased Coach RVG to invite two more players into the camp namely Ben Manyozo and Gregory Nachipo.

“Meanwhile, I can say the training is going on well and the players are responding very well and l hope by the end of this week they will be where the coach wants them to be,” said Sangala.

The Flames started a two week off-season training camp on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Mpira Village in Chiwembe and are expected to finish on February 16, 20108.

In a related development, Football Association of Malawi has announced that the Flames will play a friendly match against Uganda on March 17, 2018, which is the FIFA Calendar date.

FAM’s General Secretary, Alfred Gift Gunda said Uganda would give Flames a good taste as they are preparing for their tough assignment in September in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“We have managed to secure a friendly match with Uganda national team. Uganda is the one of the good teams in Africa and we hope that they will give our boys good game.”

According to latest FIFA Coca-cola football world rankings, Uganda is on position 73 while Malawi on 124

