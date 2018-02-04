RVG dresses Factured Football Club

Flames Coach, Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) has donated a set of uniforms to Factured Football Club which is one of the Central Region Women Football Association (CRWFA) teams. The donation was made on Saturday at Don Bosco Youth Centre in Area 23, Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview after the donation RVG said it is also his duty as national team coach to do a little on the development of local football.

“In Europe each and every new season the clubs change their equipment so I made contact with my home team and they were willing to give us the football uniform so that we can also donate to our teams here and some teams are also willing to give us their replica jersey.

“As you know Malawi is not a rich country but everybody loves football so do I and I thought to contribute the little I had. I also have plans maybe to work with local coaches so that they may also have knowledge of the philosophy we are using in the senior team,” RVG said.

The Coach for Factured Football Club, Howard Limura could not hide his happiness but to thank the senior team coach for the donation.

“We are very happy for the uniform. I should thank God for this wonderful opportunity of granting us the uniform. We used to play our games using skirts and other clothes which were not sporty and this gave us hard time during our season but with this I hope it will be okay with us and it will also motivate the girls in their career of football,” Limura said.

Factured Football Club is one of the junior teams in Lilongwe which plays in the FAM League and Presidential League with a number of skilled girls some of whom wish to play in the senior team of Malawi.

The donation by the senior team manager started in the southern region whereby he also donated some uniforms to a boys’ football club and he is expected to continue the journey to Mzuzu next week to donate some uniforms there

