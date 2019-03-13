RVG names squad to face Morocco: Gerald Phiri Jnr recalled

Malawi national football team goes into training camp this Sunday ahead of their 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) ceremonial qualifying match against Morocco scheduled for next Friday 22nd March 2019 at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe.

Flames Head Coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) has recalled South African based midfielder Gerald Phiri Junior.

Nyasa Big Bullets defender Miracle Gabeya and TN Stars hitman Stein Davie who has just swutched to Mozambican side ENH-FC have also made it into the squad.

Former Striker Strikers forward Binwell Katinji’s excellent scoring form at his new club Malanti Chiefs which plays in the E-swatini Premier League has also earned in him a call up.

Katinji has so far score seven goals so far this season and he makes a return after he last featured for the Flames in a 0-0 draw against Angola at the 2017 Cosafa Tournament.

Mozambique based number one goalkeeper Charles Swini has been left out due match fitness as he is recovering from an illness.

Other regulars such as Precious Sambani, Dennis Chembezi, Brighton Munthali, Patrick Phiri, Levison Maganizo will also not be part of the squad as they are with the Under 23 national team.

The Junior Flames face neighbours Zambia back to back, two days before and after the Morocco game, in the U23 AFCON Qualifers.

Initially RVG wanted to use the players for all the three games but changed after the Zambia away game was rescheduled to Sunday from Tuesday the other week.

RVG who has rated himself highly in his two year stint with Flames despite poor results said despite that the Flames are already out of the AFCON, the match is important in the continuous rebuilding process of the team.

“Like we said around New Year that we are going to work with the future Flames. This is a young squad that represents the future and it is important they continue playing together in such big matches,” he told Malawi FA Website.

The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS :Nenani Juwaya (Be Forward Wanderers), Hastings Banda (Civil Sporting Club),Ernest Kakhobwe (NMC Bullets).

DEFENDERS :Stanley Sanudi( Be Forward Wanderers), John Lanjesi(NMC Bullets), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), Gomezgani Chirwa( Civil Sporting Club),Ian Chinyama ( TN Stars), Miracle Gabeya ( NMC Bullets), Chisomo Mpachika(Silver Strikers)

MIDFIELDERS: Chikoti Chirwa(Red Lions), John Banda ( HCB Songo), Dan Kumwenda (Civil Sporting Club),Gerald PhiriJr (Ajax Cape Town),Singa Simeon (Be Forward Wanderers)

FORWARDS: Felix Zulu (Be Forward Wanderers) Stain Davie (-ENH FC),Yamikani Chester ( MFK Vyškov),Binwel Katinji (Malanti Chiefs)Gabadinho Mhango (Bidvest Wits),Khuda Muyaba (Silver Strikers)Schumacher Kuwali (Blue Eagles),Miciam Mhone (Blue Eagles).

