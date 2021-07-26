S & A Cold Storage donates over 3,000 slaughtered animals to less-privileged during Eid ul-Adha

Spurred by the need for benevolence as well as humanitarian self-sacrificing and a quest to maintain the company’s legacy, the country’s leading butchers and meat distributors, S & A Cold Storage distributed over 3,000 slaughtered animals to schools, hospitals and the less privileged as a part of this year’s end of Muslim’s lunar calendar commemorations.

S & A Cold Storage in working partnership with various Muslim charitable organisations marked this year’s Eid ul-Adha celebrations by slaughtering 1,200 cattle and 2,000 goats, which was distributed to the needy, less-privileged, schools, orphanages and hospitals across the country.

According to the company’s Acting Managing Director, Sauda Sidik Mia this act of benignity and kindness is aimed at continuing the legacy of her late father, Mohammed Sidik Mia who used to slaughter farm animals and distributed them to the needy and less privileged during such events of celebrations every year.

“We have been running this company for 22 years and in all these years my father, the late Mohammed Sidik Mia, have been sacrificing animals to God through the needy and the less privileged.

“My late father believed that life is best lived when you help others who need help and it is for the same reason that we continue with the tradition so that during these celebrations we can help others smile and this is why we target hospitals, schools and orphanages,” said Mia.

Sauda Mia, who is the daughter of fallen Transport Minister Mohammed Sidik Mia and Lands and Housing deputy minister, Abida Mia working with various charitable organisations has added enormous value to the initiative as it was easy to distribute the meat throughout the country through them which got to the targeted people just in time.

This year’s Eid ul-Adha fell on July 21.

Said Mia: “We are very grateful to our partners for coming up to such a great collaboration towards a common goal of reaching out to the less fortunate, regardless of their religious affiliation, in various communities through this religion sacrifice,” she said.

S & A Cold Storage operations Manager, Abdul Wahab Sidik Mia, son to the late Mohammed Sidik Mia and Abida said: “The idea behind sacrificing and slaughtering animals for such celebrations is for those who are able to to give the poorer families and needy individuals the chance to have a proper feast during Eid either at home alone or in groups as communal meals.

“We are happy that we could make other people happy through the little gesture of kindness that we gave,” he added.

Eid ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhū al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar – traditionally lasting for four days, the first day of Eid ul-Adha marks the end of the yearly Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah.

Globally, muslims use a lunar calendar which differs in length from the Gregorian calendar used worldwide and this this means the Gregorian date of Muslim holidays shifts slightly from one year to the next, falling about 11 days earlier each year.

The timing of Muslim months and holidays generally depends on the sighting of the Moon’s crescent following New Moon and because the Moon’s visibility depends on clear skies and a number of other factors, the exact date of Muslim holidays cannot be predicted with certainty.

Also, since the Moon is never visible in all world regions at once and current local dates can vary from one country to another, a holiday may fall on different dates according to a country’s longitude and time zone.

Depending on their country of origin, religious orientation, or cultural affiliation, some Muslims may, therefore, celebrate a holiday one day earlier than others.

On Eid ul-Adha, Muslims usually start the day by performing ghusl, a full-body purification ritual, then dress in their finest outfits and attend a prayer service at an outdoor prayer ground or the local mosque.

Afterward, it is customary to embrace and wish each other Eid Mubarak, which translates as “have a blessed Eid,” give gifts to children, and visit friends and relatives.

One of the central rituals on Eid al-Adha is Qurbani, the act of sacrificing a sheep, goat, or cow.

According to Islamic rules, the animal must be an adult and in good health, and also that the animal must be killed in an official slaughterhouse. The meat is then divided between family, friends, and the poor.

In contrast to Eid ul-Fitr, which is nicknamed the “Sweet Eid” for its variety of sweet dishes, Eid ul-Adha is often called the “Salty Eid” because the feast includes mainly savory food.

On Eid ul-Adha, Muslims around the world celebrate Ibrahim’s complete obedience to the will of God and according to Islamic tradition, Ibrahim (Abraham) agreed to sacrifice his son Ishmael when God ordered him to do so.

“Just as Ibrahim was about to kill Ishmael, God put a sheep in his place and that is why we sacrifice animals to God by distributing meat to the needy,” said Sauda Sidik Mia.

Eid al-Adha is one of two Eids, or days of celebration for Muslims worldwide, in a year. Known as the “festival of sacrifice”, Eid al-Adha commemorates the prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son in order to demonstrate his dedication to God.

During the festival of Eid al-Adha, Muslims acknowledge the devotion of Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son, Ismail, under the order of Allah SWT (God).

