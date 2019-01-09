S.A govt warns illegal protestors against Bushiri’s ECG Church: ‘Freedom of worship’

South Africa’s religious practices watchdog, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CLR Rights Commission), has warned protesters against intimidating prophet Shepherd Bushiri as the South African constitution gives people freedom of worship.

In a statement CRL Rights Commission said Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church followers have the right to freedom of association.

“The CRL Rights Commission has noted with sadness the loss of lives at the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and expresses its condolences to the affected families.

“The Commission is aware of the marches at the Church demanding that the Prophet should leave the country.”

“The CRL Rights Commission cautions the members of the public that the South African Constitution gives people the freedom of religion as well as freedom of association.

This right therefore means that people have a right to associate with any religious organisation wherever and whenever they deem it necessary to do so, as long as such a religious organization operates within the national laws or local bylaws,” the commission said.

The commission called dialogue between the Enlightened Christian Gathering and SANCO.

“In line with its mandate, the Commission has called for a mediation meeting between the Enlightened Christian Gathering and SANCO on 10 January 2019.”

