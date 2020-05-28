SA-based artist drops single on Covid-19, set up fund for fighting virus in Malawi
South Africa-based artist Francis Muleso has dropped a single in which he is preaching the need for mankind to collaborate in the fight against the novel coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic.
Muleso described the single as a special song that features some of the finest vocalists in the rainbow nation as it also has The Temptations from Detroit, Michigan.
Apparently, the artists played a key role to bring The Temptations band to Malawi last year.
Muleso, in an emailed interview with Nyasa Times from his in Midrand in South Africa where he is under lockdown due to the pandemic, explained that while the major objective of the song is to help create awareness about the virus, he also wants to raise funds for complementing efforts by the Malawi Government and its partners in the fight against the disease.
The artist also disclosed that he has set up a special fund through which people of goodwill can donate through purchasing the song online at a higher than listed price.
“A buyer will choose how much more he would like to buy the song on top of the normal price. Major part of the proceeds will be donated to a chosen health centre or two in Malawi with equipment that will help with fighting covid 19. We talk of testing kits, masks, sanitisers, etc.
“Because of the lockdown, most artists in South Africa have been affected a lot and part of the proceeds will also go towards them to minimise their struggle. We are also thinking on how we can do the same for Malawi,” he said.
Muleso said the single is already available on major online music stores including iTunes, apple music, Google Play, spotify and deezer.0
“The idea to do the song came mainly to create awareness to people that covid 19 is here and we can only beat it if we join hands and work together. The bottom line is to fight together so we can defeat this disease,” he said.
Muleso stated that because of the effects of Covid-19 that resulted in a national lockdown in South Africa, all the 16 contributors in the song (instrument players, vocalists, producer and engineers) did not physically meet to work on the project.
“Everyone did this at his or her place. This is the same with the video,” he said.
Below are the lyrics of the story Muleso has produced:
SEND A LITTLE BIT OF LOVE
Intro
Mankind is the most intelligent kind on the planet!
But we are nothing if we act like brainless creatures
Let us stop antagonising each other
Let us stop this blame game
Let us fight together and cover one another
On the battlefield
Let us unite and defeat this enemy
We have survived many diseases before
We can defeat Covid-19 as well
Verse 1
I woke up one morning
To the horrible story
A monster was born
To kill and destroy the word In the midst of it all
The one is pointing at the other
No No No No
Let’s face this enemy
Face this enemy
Together
Chorus 1
Lets be strong and patient
Help will come from him
In happiness and excitement
God will answer
Go botlhoko, go bokete
Rara Retshepile wena
Verse 2
Destructive to all that’s around him
God allows a plague to cover the earth
No one is spared
Not even the rich
Bridge Hehe
The message is
Is that God is still on the throne
And the word is
Is that God is still in control
Lets Get Prayed up (Prayed)
Keep the faith
And this too shall come to pass
God has set us up
For the big comeback
It will be better that before ohhhhh oh.
Chorus 2
Anzanga gwririzanani kuti
Mugonjetse matenda awa a Korona
Monga momwe achitira maiko ena
Mutha Psiti ngati simugwirizana
Chorus 3 (x4)
Help us face this enemy
Send a little bit of love
To a friend who is in need
Hand in hand we shall prevail
Send a little bit of hope
To the one who's in need
