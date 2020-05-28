SA-based artist drops single on Covid-19, set up fund for fighting virus in Malawi

South Africa-based artist Francis Muleso has dropped a single in which he is preaching the need for mankind to collaborate in the fight against the novel coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic.

Muleso described the single as a special song that features some of the finest vocalists in the rainbow nation as it also has The Temptations from Detroit, Michigan.

Apparently, the artists played a key role to bring The Temptations band to Malawi last year.

Muleso, in an emailed interview with Nyasa Times from his in Midrand in South Africa where he is under lockdown due to the pandemic, explained that while the major objective of the song is to help create awareness about the virus, he also wants to raise funds for complementing efforts by the Malawi Government and its partners in the fight against the disease.

The artist also disclosed that he has set up a special fund through which people of goodwill can donate through purchasing the song online at a higher than listed price.

“A buyer will choose how much more he would like to buy the song on top of the normal price. Major part of the proceeds will be donated to a chosen health centre or two in Malawi with equipment that will help with fighting covid 19. We talk of testing kits, masks, sanitisers, etc.

“Because of the lockdown, most artists in South Africa have been affected a lot and part of the proceeds will also go towards them to minimise their struggle. We are also thinking on how we can do the same for Malawi,” he said.

Muleso said the single is already available on major online music stores including iTunes, apple music, Google Play, spotify and deezer.0

“The idea to do the song came mainly to create awareness to people that covid 19 is here and we can only beat it if we join hands and work together. The bottom line is to fight together so we can defeat this disease,” he said.

Muleso stated that because of the effects of Covid-19 that resulted in a national lockdown in South Africa, all the 16 contributors in the song (instrument players, vocalists, producer and engineers) did not physically meet to work on the project.

“Everyone did this at his or her place. This is the same with the video,” he said.

Below are the lyrics of the story Muleso has produced:

SEND A LITTLE BIT OF LOVE

Intro

Mankind is the most intelligent kind on the planet!

But we are nothing if we act like brainless creatures

Let us stop antagonising each other

Let us stop this blame game

Let us fight together and cover one another

On the battlefield

Let us unite and defeat this enemy

We have survived many diseases before

We can defeat Covid-19 as well

Verse 1

I woke up one morning

To the horrible story

A monster was born

To kill and destroy the word In the midst of it all

The one is pointing at the other

No No No No

Let’s face this enemy

Face this enemy

Together

Chorus 1

Lets be strong and patient

Help will come from him

In happiness and excitement

God will answer

Go botlhoko, go bokete

Rara Retshepile wena

Verse 2

Destructive to all that’s around him

God allows a plague to cover the earth

No one is spared

Not even the rich

Bridge Hehe

The message is

Is that God is still on the throne

And the word is

Is that God is still in control

Lets Get Prayed up (Prayed)

Keep the faith

And this too shall come to pass

God has set us up

For the big comeback

It will be better that before ohhhhh oh.

Chorus 2

Anzanga gwririzanani kuti

Mugonjetse matenda awa a Korona

Monga momwe achitira maiko ena

Mutha Psiti ngati simugwirizana



Chorus 3 (x4)

Help us face this enemy

Send a little bit of love

To a friend who is in need

Hand in hand we shall prevail

Send a little bit of hope

To the one who’s in need

