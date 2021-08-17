SADC security arm, Organ Troika, says region is safe

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) committee responsible for politics, defense and security, known as Troika, has assured member states that the region is safe, and that “tremendous progress” has been achieved in solidifying security in the region.

Organ Troika is responsible for promoting peace and security in the SADC region by providing member states with direction regarding matters that threaten peace, security and stability.

Botswana foreign affairs minister, Lemogang Kwape, who is chairperson of Troika said at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on Monday – ahead of the 41st Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government to expected to start on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – that, among others, the bloc’s efforts to fight terrorism in Mozambique was one such progress.

“The recent deployment of the SADC Mission to Mozambique (SAMIM) to support the country in fighting terrorism and violent extremism in some parts of Cabo Delgado is one of the achievements made.

“[Also], the progress in the implementation of recommendations of the Security Threats Assessment Report in the SADC region is another notable feat the committee has registered in the past years,” said Kwape whose country Botswana is to hand over the leadership of Troika to the Republic of South Africa during the summit.

According to him, the Security Threats Assessment Report is very critical as it provides a holistic picture of threats in the region that include but may not be limited to terrorism, violent extremism and cybercrime.

“It is encouraging to note that we have made significant progress in this area since we [Council of Ministers] approved the draft ‘Costed Action Plan’ for the implementation of the report on the Assessment of Security Threats at our MCO Meeting in July 2021. We will be presenting the draft ‘Costed Action Plan’ for endorsement by our Heads of State and Government,” he said.

Kwape commended member states for being “on the right track” in consolidating democracy in their countries such as United Republic of Tanzania, Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Zambia.

He said the countries have upheld their constitutional obligations to hold regular democratic elections in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are doing quite well as SADC in areas of political stability as well as peace and security.

“What remains important is to be on the guard. We need to redouble our efforts towards ensuring that this region remains peaceful, stable and prosperous,” Kwape said.

The meeting, among others, was scheduled to review milestones registered since in the last twelve months and the challenges registered so far – as part of the preparations for both the Organ Troika Summit and the 41st Heads of State and Government Meeting.

