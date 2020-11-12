Salima District Council launches gender-based violence campaign

Salima District Council plans to engage its community members on gender-based violence ahead of the 16 Days of Activism.

Speaking on Tuesday during a review meeting with support from JCM Power, the council’s gender development officerFrinessSamaliya said they want to sensitise people on the evils of GBV.

She said: “Every year we observe 16 Days of Activism against GBV from November 25 to December 10.

“As a district, wewant to take advantage of the period to send a message to people in Salima that GBV is evil.”

Samaliya said activities during the period will include a solidarity march, meetings with students from Salima Technical College and radio programmes airing GBV messages.

In his remarks, Salima Police Station crime prevention officer Davis Phiri asked the council and other stakeholders to continue sensitising people to the evils of GBV.

“We should encourage people to report GBV to relevant authorities,” he said.

On her part, JCM Power gender inclusion specialist Grace Kaonga said they will continue supporting partners to fight GBV.

She said: “We ask people to play their role to curb GBV, especially in rural areas.

“Let GBV victims and others report cases to police victim support units, gender office and one stop centres.”

The GBV campaign is initiated by the district’s gender technical working group with support from Salima District Council and JCM Power.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares