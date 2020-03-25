Salima District Council launches mass cleaning campaign

Salima district council on Wednesday launched a mass cleaning campaign in the district.

The Exercise included sweeping and removing all garbage deposited along the streets of Kamuzu road and market places around the area.

In an interview Public Relations Officer for Salima District Council, Grace Kapatuka said that the exercise was meant to demonstrate to people plying their trade and living around the area on the importance of having hygienic environment.

She said the cleaning exercise was one way of managing waste in the area where the Council was facing challenges to manage due to several factors which include transportation.

“There has been an outcry of poor sanitation along Kamuzu road streets due to poor waste management and that is why the council has taken this initiative to demonstrate to the people that it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that our sanitation is being promoted through proper waste management,” Kapatuka said.

She observed the Council has been facing transportation challenges to collect and dispose of waste to the main dumping site due to the breakdown of the vehicle that the council uses for collecting and transporting waste to the dump site.

Chairperson of the Sanitation Task Force Committee, Dalitso Gome said he was happy to see that people responded well to their call.

“We are working hand in hand withthe Council secretariat, politicians and chiefs to ensure that our town and surroundings are clean. I would like to commend them for mobilizing communities who participated in this exercise. Together we have demonstrated that we can do and it is our responsibility,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :