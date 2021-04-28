Salima Sugar Company confirms 9 Covid-19 cases

April 28, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

There’s panic among residents in Salima district following revelation that Salima Sugar Company Limited has registered nine coronavirus disease (Covid-19) suspects.

The company’s Corporate Manager Dr. Charles Thupi confirmed the development in a interview on Wednesday.

Salima Sugar factory: New Centre for Indian Covid 19 variant

However, Thupi assured Malawians that the company is do everything possible to ensure the safety of our staff and the community within and outside our estate.

He disclosed that the nine are among the 40 technicians who arrived in the country after undergoing a Covid-19 test in India as per travel requirements.

“They arrived in Malawi with Covid-19 negative certificates. Upon arrival as stipulated by the government, our company placed them in a highly monitored quarantine as a precaution. After seven days, we did a rapid test on them and 9 out of the new arrivals of 40 were under suspected category and required to undergo a PCR test,” said Thupi.

He added that the PCR tests by Ministry of Health are being conducted today (Wednesday the 28th April 2021) and they expect the results by Friday morning.

“Last year, we brought technicians under similar situations and we had some positive cases. We quarantined them and were cured. We were so careful that no one was exposed and it was well controlled to ensure safety for all,” he said.

Meanwhile, a team from Salima DHO has been assigned to assess the situation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 votes
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chilima pledges to revive abandoned US$10m irrigation scheme in Mangochi

The US$10 million Nkopola Irrigation Scheme in Mangochi was abandoned by the previous Government after it plunged into debts, but...

Close