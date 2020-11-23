Salvation Army Church announces new Malawi leadership: Col’s Alfred and Pamela Banda

The Salvation Army Church has announced new leadership for Malawi Territory by appointing Lieutenant Colonel Alfred Banda and Lieutenant Colonel Pamela Banda as National Leaders in the capacity of Territorial Commander and Territorial President of Women’s Ministries respectively.

The two replaces Colonels Moses and Sarah Wandulu, Ugandan Officers, who are now moving to Mozambique after 7 years of service in Malawi.

Lieutenant Colonels Banda are taking over their new responsibilities with the elevated rank of Colonels meaning that Colonels Alfred and Pamela Banda do not only become the first Malawians to be appointed as Territorial Commander and Territorial President of Women’s Ministries, but they are also the first to take this rank.

According to Public Relations Officer, Stanley Phiri, the culmination of this event and celebration of the new leaders will be held on 29th November 2020 at COMESA hall in Blantyre with all COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines observed

He described the appointment of the two as an honor since it has taken 53 years to come after The Salvation Army started its operations in Malawi.

Phiri said with this appointment, Colonel Alfred Banda becomes the international representative of The Salvation Army Church in Malawi to lead both the evangelical part and social services.

“The Salvation Army has its churches and structures in all political districts of Malawi. We belong to all main Christian bodies in Malawi. In complimenting the government efforts, The Salvation Army Church has great collaboration with the government in helping to empower communities by using its social service arm of the church to assist the needy citizens through different projects which the Church is implementing in different communities across the country to change lives of hundreds of thousands of Malawians,”said Phiri.

Phiri said, Colonels Banda are coming to take their office at such an important time whereby they are expected to address a number of issues.

He said, The Salvation Army has confidence in the new leadership to have greater concern hoping that they will put priority in the areas of ministry and focus on efforts that would achieve bringing people to Christ as we disciple them together towards God.

On the other hand, Phiri said they expect their new leaders to spend some time encouraging social services by providing communities with clean water, food, education, health services, continue to fight human trafficking, issues of Gender and many more issues.

He also said, Colonel Pamela Banda will spend most of her time working with women through their special ministry known as Women’s Ministries that targets women empowerment in many ways.

Before Colonels appointment to this highest office in Malawi, they have served in a number of countries holding different portfolios.

Colonel Alfred Banda is an author who has authored a number of books and sits at one of the Executive Council in London where from time to time he contributes as an African representative in the Council.

Both Colonels are well informed and have contributed highly at different levels both to Malawi Salvation Army and Internationally.

