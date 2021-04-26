Sambani scores a ‘Precious’ Winner, Bullets’ soars to second on table

“It was a beautiful goal.”

Playmaker, Precious Sambani scored a late goal to gift Nyasa Big Bullets the desired maximum points as they beat enterprising Civil Sporting Club 2-1 on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Peoples Team, who have displaced Civil Sporting on the second position have accumulated now 25 points from 12 games.

It was tough game with both teams baying for the other’s blood to carry the day, but the bullets were live and in the end they killed the Lilongwe based stubborn as mule giants ‘Civo’ in a thrilling encounter.

Muhammad Sulumba opened the scoresheet in the first 12 minutes for the visitors, before an equalizer from the legendary Chiukepo Msowoya just 120 seconds later.

The two teams were tied at 1-1 on recess time and there were several changes from both camps in the second-half with both teams trying to bring more oomph and stamina to the game.

For instance, Bullets introduced Zicco Mkanda and Hassani Kajoke, while the Civil Servant also brought in the likes of Binwell Katinji.

However, as fate would be, it was Sambani who separated the two teams in the 88th minute with a beauty to displace the visitors on the second slot.

In other matches, Kamuzu Barracks collected 3 points against Chitipa United at Civo Stadium.

The Soldiers scored their lone goal through Gregory Nachipo.

Chitipa’s next assignment is on Sunday against team of the moment, Silver Strikers at the Silver Stadium.

One of the Big Bullets’ ardent supporters, Matthews Kalimandanda after the game said:

“It was a beautiful goal. I am happy we won and moved to the second position. We are ‘Maule’ and we will win this year’s league.”

John Filimoni, a Lilongwe-based Civil Sporting Club supporter who travelled to Blantyre said he was disappointed with the result.

Said Filimoni: “I am obviously disappointed with the result, but we gave them a good run. It wasn’t just our day. We will be back to our winning ways.”

