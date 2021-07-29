Sand Festival promises more surprises for this year’s event

Sand Music Festival says patrons should gear up for an exciting festival come October 1 as it is set to unveil the main headliner for this year’s event.

The festival, now in its 11th successive year, is set to be held at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi from October 1 to 3.

Over the past two weeks, the Sand Music Festival unveiled Nigerian superstar Mr P and South African singer Makhadzi as Friday headliners.

“As you know, the festival peaks on Saturday and we will be unveiling the main acts for the main day. And people will be surprised because we are leaving no stone unturned and we are bringing a really big artist. In due course, we will also unveil a major international gospel artist as our Sunday headliner.

“The reason we have scheduled Mr P and Makhadzi for Friday is to ensure that people have fun over the three days and not just on Saturday because this is a festival and not a one-day event,” the festival’s spokesperson Laura Banda told Nyasa Times.

She further revealed that the festival has partnered with the Ministry of Health as well as other authorities to ensure that there are zero Covid-19 infections during the festival.

“Remember that we also held the festival during the Covid-19 season last year so we are pretty conversant with how to manage the situation. But above everything else, SandFest is a responsible and responsive festival, that is why we are urging our patrons to get the jab prior to the festival so that they protect themselves and the other patrons. Let us love ourselves and love each other,” she said.

Banda said another preventive measure the festival has taken is to ensure that all tickets for the festival will be sold digitally.

“The tickets will be sold online to minimise and kind of contact. This will keep the spread at bay. We will unveil ticketing platforms in the course of the week,” she said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Nyasa Times, Mr P said he is geared for a return to Malawi.

“Malawi is beautiful and I have fond memories,” said the artist, who last visited and performed as one half of the now disbanded mega duo P-Square.

He added: “Have you seen my performance lately? I believe in bringing 100 percent in all that I do. So, expect to see the exceptional. I know you’ve seen the rest, get ready for the best! I’m coming.”

Mr P, born Paul Okoye, said the pandemic has taught him to make lemons out of lemonade.

“It made me be more creative; during the pandemic some of my business blossomed, we learnt how to work remotely, and I finished work on my album. I had a chance to produce my virtual concert and hone my craft. Most especially, I spent quality time with my family,” he said.

