Saudi Arabia foreign minister Prince Faisal in Malawi for talks with Chakwera

November 19, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Prince Faisal bin Farhan  the minister of foreign affairs for the Kingdom of Saud Arabia has come to Malawi  on a first ever visit to have bilateral talks with President Lazarus Chakwera.

Minister of foreign affairs for the Kingdom of Saud Arabia Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud is in the country

During his stay, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will also meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka for a discussion on the bilateral relations between Malawi  and Saudi Arabia and the state of affairs in the Middle East.

The ministers will also discuss  ways to expand cooperation.

Prince Faisal has served as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Germany since February 2019, having been before that a senior adviser at the Saudi embassy in Washington. He has previously worked in the defence industry.

3 Comments
Auwenis
Auwenis
2 hours ago

Jerusalem embassy will top the agenda, I think as a country we are heading in the wrong direction on this.

Caroline Ngwira
Caroline Ngwira
2 hours ago
Reply to  Auwenis

Mantha bwanji nsnunso inu…kungomva kuti Saudi…nokhankha njenjenje…mukutikhozga Soni…Malawi is a sovereign state hence makes her own decisions without seeking anyone’s approval…

ADA
ADA
2 hours ago
Reply to  Auwenis

Do not dwell much on religion but think positively.

