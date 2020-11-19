Saudi Arabia foreign minister Prince Faisal in Malawi for talks with Chakwera

Prince Faisal bin Farhan the minister of foreign affairs for the Kingdom of Saud Arabia has come to Malawi on a first ever visit to have bilateral talks with President Lazarus Chakwera.

During his stay, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will also meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka for a discussion on the bilateral relations between Malawi and Saudi Arabia and the state of affairs in the Middle East.

The ministers will also discuss ways to expand cooperation.

Prince Faisal has served as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Germany since February 2019, having been before that a senior adviser at the Saudi embassy in Washington. He has previously worked in the defence industry.

