School wall kills 1 learner, injures 2

A school wall has killed one learner and injured two others at Fumbi primary school in Mwanza.

According to sources, the building, which was constructed in 2016 was not been used because of shoddy construction works.

District commissioner Ferancis Matewere identified the deceased as seven-year-old Livison Enoch who was pronounced dead on arrival at Tulonkhondo health centre.

He said the learners were just passing by the building when strong winds pulled down the walls, hitting the learners in the process.

Matewere said the other two learners Masiko Fositala, 10 and Mark Masitoni, 6, who are in standards three and one respectively, have been referred to Mwanza district hospital.

The district commissioner said the two learners are in stable condition.

The incident has attracted criticisms on the part of government, first for failing to provide good learning environment for its children and for lacking mechanisms aimed at protecting its citizens.

