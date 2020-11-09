Scorching Malawi to continue facing extreme hot weather – MET

Malawi is currently is baking with the hottest days with weather experts predicting the heatwave will continue until Thursday.

According to a statement signed by Jolam Nkhokwe, director of the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, the baking temperatures are as a result of direct heat energy from the sun-positioned overhead over Malawi.

Different parts of the country have from last week recorded a daily continuous rise in temperatures caused by the very hot and sunny weather conditions.

Nkhokwe said the weather forecasts indicate that the country will continue to experience the high temperatures until Thursday, November 12.

Environmentalists are attributing the extreme hot weather to climate change.

