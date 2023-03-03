Scotland-based defender return to Flames duty

Scotland-based defender Kieran Ngwenya is set for Flames return after being included in the provisional squad for a two-week training camp in Saudi Arabia in preparation for back-to-back 2023 AFCON qualifying matches against Egypt later this month.

Ngwenya has not played for the Flames since his debut against Tanzania in a friendly match in June 2021.

A statement from Football Association of Malawi (FAM), said that the FC Aberdeen left-back, who is on loan at Raith Rovers, has been given the green light by both Rovers and his parent club to join the Flames in Saudi Aribia.

FAM Technical Support Manager James Sangala confirmed the development, saying they are now working on the player’s travel logistics to Saudi Arabia.

“We wrote Aberdeen for the release of the player and they have officially given us a go ahead to take him to Saudi Arabia after they discussed with his new club and the player himself. We are now making arrangements to fly him to Saudi,” he said.

The Leeds Academy graduate, who was once on the radar of a number of English Premiers League clubs, including Liverpool, disappeared after his debut due to among others, after it was established that he tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from international duty.

Meanwhile, Coach Mario Marinica has named a 24-man provisional squad for the Saudi Arabia camp.

According to Sangala the final traveling squad will be announced on Monday 6 March.

He said: “We will have to do our usual medical tests once we regroup to see who is fit to be with us as the players will be involved in club matches over the weekend. The coach will also be monitoring the performance of players during the Bullets international bonanza.

“We are also talking to the abroad teams on the possibility of releasing the some players for the trip. So this is just provisional.”

The Flames are expected to leave for Saudi Arabia next week for a two-week camp en-route to Cairo to face the Pharaohs on Friday March 24.

The following is the full provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Thom (Silver Strikers), Brighton Munthali (Blue Eagles), Clever Nkungula (Nyasa Big Bullets).

Defenders: Lawrence Chaziya, Miracle Gabeya, Stanely Sanudi (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Paul Ndhlovu (MAFCO), Blessings Mpokera, Gomezgani Chirwa, Alick Lungu (Nyasa Big Bullets) Kieran Ngwenya (Aberdeen), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Kelvin Kadzinje( CIVO).

Midfielders: Frank Willard, Chawanangwa Gumbo, Patrick Mwaungulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Charles Petro (Botosani), Chimwemwe Idana( Silver Strikers), Gilbert Chirwa (Blue Eagles), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles).

Strikers: Chiukepo Msowoya, Christopher Kumwembe, Gaddie Chirwa (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Stain Davie (Silver Strikers).

CAPTION: Ngwenya (R) captured in action against Tanzania

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!