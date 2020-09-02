Second Lady’s grandmother laid to rest: Mary Chilima eulogy,  ‘we were all inspired by her’

The body of Mary Vitu Mtuwana Kamoto, grandmother to Vice President Saulos Chilima’s wife  Mary,  was laid to rest on Monday at her home Village Makunami, in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Likoswe in Chiradzulu District.

In her eulogy, the Second Lady  said her grandmother was a prayerful and hard working woman.

“We were all inspired and wanted to be like her looking at her hard working spirit and the things she used to bring us from  her travels abroad on official duties. We all wanted to be like her,” she said.

Chilima added that the family would remember her because of her prayerful life in leading others to know God, helping the less-privileged, supporting 70  underpliviledged children in her village with school uniforms.

A family representative, Lawrence Kaipa said the late Kamoto who was a teacher by profession started her career in 1958 and worked as a District Home Economics Officer in Mwanza and Chiradzulu districts before retiring after working for 40 years.

He asked parents to emulate her example of educating their children to be independent saying that Kamoto managed to send all her six children to school with her little resources.

Mary Vitu Mtuwana Kamoto was born on August 24, 1936 and has died at the age of 84, leaving behind three children, 15 grandchildren and 13 great grand children.

3 hours ago

MHSRIEP 🙏🏾

