Security scholar says Mutharika justified to fire Malawi army commander Supuni

A security studies lecturer at Mzuzu University has backed the decision by President Peter Mutharika to fire Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander General Griffin Spoon Phiri who has now been appointed national security adviser.

Eugene Njoloma said problems were brewing at the army barracks as soldiers were not happy with the leadership of Supuni Phiri.

“President Mutharika has done a right thing at a right time before the bomb exploded. What he has done is a good decision in conflict resolution,” said Njoloma.

He said if Mutharika had not intervened timely, there could have been chaos in barracks as junior soldiers accused Supuni Phiri of abusing their local and international allowances.

Supuni Phiri has been replaced with General Vincent Nundwe who has said MDF will protect everyone without considering their tribe or anything.

In an interview with the local press, Nundwe commented on the current political unrest facing the country due to electoral disputes—which potentially threatens national peace and security, saying this is a political problem but advised all players to follow the law in raising their concerns to relevant channels.

“What we do not want to see is someone infringing on other people’s rights, loss of life and property. Let them demonstrate, after all that’s their right, but they should not infringe on other people’s rights and damage property, that is not acceptable,” he added.

Nundwe said the MDF is not a primary law enforcer, but in the interest of national security, it will not hesitate to join hands with the Malawi Police Service should they be stressed.

