Selector Radio to strengthen cultural relations between Malawi, UK

The British Council, has assured Malawians that the Selector Radio program set to hit airwaves on Capital FM will strengthen cultural relations between Malawi and the UK.

“People in Malawi can expect from Selector that there will be ways of finding connections between UK music and Malawi music,” disclosed Katie Weatherall, Selector Radio Programme Manager and British Council Music Programme Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa

Weatherall said Selector Radio promotes cultural links through flexible format where partners in different cultures around the world adapts the show to carter for the local audience.

She therefore indicated that in Malawi the show will be presented by local Capital FM DJ Allidah who will choose to either “receive the shows Jamz has made without doing anything” or opt to make changes “for Malawian market.”

“For example, a lot of Spanish language countries, they have their own host speaking Spanish and sometimes choose the songs they want of the songs that Jamz has selected. So, there is this flexibility.” Cited Weatherall

She added that presently, Selector host, Jamz Supernova has embarked on creating focus shows around countries that she is touring such as the case with her visit to Malawi.

Dennis Imaan, Projects Officer for Arts at British Council Malawi echoed the sentiments by Weatherall saying Selector Radio creates content that promotes relationships with countries broadcasting the show.

“Basically, British Council is a cultural organization that links the UK to all its allies culturally. So, we try to do that through music. Through this launch of Selector here in Malawi, we are helping people know more about different opportunities that exists musically within the British Council.” He said

“As the presenter of the program, Jamz is here in Malawi, she is also curating content for her shows because the shows have to make sense to the places that she has been.” indicated Imaan

He added that since arrival on Wednesday, Jamz has built relationships with different radio personalities and people that create content that she can put it on air.

“Jamz has been meeting different people including independent creators doing podcasts around Malawi entertainment industry so, she can feed into whatever she does. So, it [Selector] is open to a lot of people that have kind of content that Jamz want.” Added Imaan

Both Imaan and Weatherall said the launch of Selector Radio program in Malawi comes amid interest from the audience and partners with hint that discussions with Capital FM to have the program on-air are at advance stage as the radio has already allocated slot for the program.

DJ Allidah said she is excited to be the host for the local version of Selector.

“This opportunity has power to change the narrative in as far as radio music is concerned here in Malawi. As well for me, this is an opportunity as a radio presenter to establish relationship between the UK and Malawi music. It is also an opportunity for local artists to get a glimpse of what is happening in the UK particularly the upcoming and underground artists.” Said Allidah

She indicated that the show will attract and benefit more local artists because the program will showcase the wealth of underground artists currently having less recognition in terms of airplay.

Offering a glimpse of how she intends to make her show relevant to local audience, Allidah said: “We are looking at fusing it; taking some of the UK underground music and the urban mainstream that people here know and listen to, then also be able to fuse that with our own here. Maybe if it means actually on the show itself Jamz interviews someone every week and then another part of the show I get to interview a local up and coming artist.”

