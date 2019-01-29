‘Selfie’ Malawi nurse interdicted with no pay: ‘She deserves a stiff punishment’

January 29, 2019 Loness Gwazanga- Mana 2 Comments

Blantyre District Council has approved interdiction with no pay of a Midwifery nurse at Ndirande Health Centre who was suspended for allegedly taking a ‘selfie’ in labour ward showing a naked pregnant woman in the background which surfaced online.

Patricia Mulichi who works at Ndirande Health Centre : Interdicted

The controversial selfie

Patricia Malichi’s selfie, which has an unidentified pregnant woman lying on a hospital bed at Ndirande Health Centre in Blantyre city, provoked public anger on social media with many Malawians calling for her dismissal.

She defended herself saying the photo was leaked by her ex-lover.

Speaking during a full council meeting on Monday, Deputy Council Chairperson, Akima Chipwatali said the nurse deserves a stiffer punishment because what she did infringed on the rights of every woman in the country.

“The interdiction has come at a right time and I feel happy that there is progress in this case. Government instructed that every woman must give birth at a health facility and what this nurse did by exposing a fellow woman’s nudity in a labour ward was uncalled for. What she did will discourage other women to give birth at a health center. She deserves a stiff punishment,” said Chipwatali.

Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. Gift Kawalazira said he was happy with the development and hoped the law will take its course, so that future perpetrators take a lesson.

He then said he would make sure he is involved in every step of the case to make sure that all ends well.

Ministry of Health spokesman Joshua Malango said  the midwifery council and the district health authorities were handling the case.

Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi

Ziunoka ngati sandabala Patricia Malichiyu.

Makwinja
Makwinja

Most of the nurses in our country are very rude not passionate to the patients.Hospital committees should look into this.Most patients are suffering in silence.

