“September Tikuona Kutalika”: Salima Chiefs take their turn, endorsing Chakwera

Senior Chief Kalonga did not mince his words when he stood tall before President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe today and he declared: “September Tikuona Kutalika”—a poetic way of saying that Malawians are ready to re-elect him during September 16 elections.

To Kalonga and the traditional leaders from Salima, Chakwera’s presidency is nothing short of a divine blessing, a long-awaited Messiah sent to steer Malawi toward prosperity.

The chief praised the President’s non-confrontational political style, urging other politicians to take notes. “You do not respond to petty issues,” he said. “Salima is behind you. We are ready to vote for you again so you can continue developing Malawi.”

The delegation specifically applauded the Chakwera administration for the construction of the Lakeshore M5 Salima–Nkhotakota road, a crucial development linking the district to the northern corridor.

In response, President Chakwera reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Malawi into a self-reliant and prosperous nation. He emphasized his administration’s focus on irrigation farming to combat hunger, stating: “My vision is to make Malawi wealthy and self-reliant. We are implementing policies that will uplift the lives of Malawians. Let’s continue working together for the good of our nation.”

Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda praised Chakwera’s harmonious relationship with traditional leaders, highlighting how this partnership has simplified governance at the local level.

He also lauded the President for increasing chiefs’ honoraria by 50%, a move that was warmly welcomed by the gathered leaders.

MCP Lakeshore Regional Chairman Augustine Chidzanja commended Chakwera’s inclusivity in governance, noting his willingness to accommodate dissenting opinions.

The high-profile meeting was graced by Senior Chiefs Kalonga, Khombedza, Makanjila, Pemba, Ndindi, Mwanza, and Kwambiri, alongside traditional authorities, group village heads, and notable government officials, including Higher Education Minister Dr. Jessie Kabwila.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!