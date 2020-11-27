Sexing cucumber girl not from Malawi Assemblies of God University: Police denies arrest

November 27, 2020 Wongani Chiuta and Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU) has spring up swiftly to refute social media stories that one of its girls was engaged in sexual love affair with a cucumber, the phallic-shaped veg.

Girl in sex romp involving a cucumber reportedly not from Malawi

MAGU registrar Albert Newa has refuted the authenticity of the photo/video supposedly being its student, who is in a sexually compromised situation trending on the social media.

In the video, the said student allegedly called Chimwemwe Chipungu, is said to have been arrested by the police for using a cocumber to quench her sexual desire.

She has resorted to sexing cucumber  because she had no proper dildos

“MAGU categorically refutes and declares that the said student is not a MAGU student.  Therefore, this is fake news with intent to damage the reputation of the school,” said Newa.

He said additionally, the Malawi Police Service has confirmed that there has not been an arrest of such a person who used cucumber “to pleasure her”. He says some sources also claim that this article trended in 2018 from West Africa.

“MAGU Management would like to plead with members of the public to desist from spreading such news as this destroys a persons reputation and is part of internet bullying,” he says.

Newa says following the spread of such fake news, MAGU shall not hesitate but engage its legal counsel to track and take legal action against persons behind the spread of this fake news using the Electronic Transaction and Cyber Security Law and other relevant legal instruments.

Many girls, not only in Malawi,  reportedly do have greengrocery lovemaking episodes, which also features carrots and some courgettes.

Ntchende la Mbuzi
Ntchende la Mbuzi
2 hours ago

Forgive her zinamuvuta ameneyo. Tulo timasowa or was not satisfied where she was coming from?

Useless topic
Useless topic
2 hours ago

Mache bola watota

Malawi walero
Malawi walero
5 hours ago

Zamanyi zokha zokha basi
Vuto lanu nchani???
Mwina mmafuna ayitane inuyo??!

Chisale
Chisale
7 hours ago

Is this really news in Malawi? C’mon, get a grip people, why would police even think of getting involved in this. People are doing worse things in their bedrooms and who cares. Who said you can not use any item to pleasure yourself?

Mswachi
Mswachi
4 hours ago
Reply to  Chisale

the school is defending its image and it has all the rights.

