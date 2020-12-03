Sheik prays against driving a wedge between Chakwera and Chilima: ‘Malawi needs unity’

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) chairperson, Sheikh Idrissa Muhammad, during the National Thanksgiving Prayer Service organised by Interdenominational religious bodies in Lilongwe on Wednesday, prayed against driving a wedge between President Lazarus Chakwera and second-in-command Saulos Chilima so that they can deliver their Tonse philosophy successfully to the betterment of the country.

Muhammed preached on unity and being patriotic to the country as read the scriptures from the of Holy Quran 5 vs 21 and advised those close to the President and the vice-president to “guard their tongues” otherwise they can bring gulf among the two top citizens.

“The tongue can destroy or build, but let’s use our tongues to bring good things for the nation,” said Muhammed at an event which was attended by both the Chakwera and Chilima.

He continued: “My piece of advice to those close the President and the Vice is that they should avoid misinforming them or creating lies and hatred between the two. The current working relationship between them is very cordial and must continue for the nation to prosper.”

Chairperson of Muslim Quadria Association of Malawi, Sheikh Abdul Wahab Thelele also appealed for national unity and support for Chakwera and Chilima as they lead the country.

The Malawi leader recently also called on the citizenry to desist from rumour-mongering and attempts to bring divisions between the President and Vice- President but instead focus on solving the myriad of challenges the country is facing.

He said citizens should not waste time on social media gossip “to manufacture storms in a tea cup for the amusement of idle and gullible minds.”

Malawi Council of Churches, Reverend Fanny Mdzeka, read the Word from the book of Luke 17 vs 12 – 17 which settled on forgiveness and thanks in all situations and urged the citizens to thank God for moving the country out of political and social dangers.

President of Seventh Day Adventist Church in Malawi, Pastor Frackson Kuyama, shared the good news from the book of 1 Thessalonians 5 which encouraged the gathering to remain royal to God and thank Him in all situations reading from Psalm 19 vs 71 and Genesis 13 vs 14.

In his speech, Chakwera, who is an ordained pastor, said Malawi’s significance in extolling God’s saving power resonates with Prophet Jeremiah’s praise to the Creator for His unfailing love, compassion and enduring faithfulness, as captured in the Holy Bible in Lamentations 3: 22-23.

He said: “Over the last year, we came close to being consumed by various forces. we came close to being consumed by political conflict, by lawlessness and crime, demonstrations and corruption. We came close to being consumed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“But we have not been consumed because we are loved by God himself. We are objects of God and we have great love from Him.”

Among the clergy in attendance included those from Prophetic Movement, Archbishop Tasizio Ziyaye and Thomas Msusa of the Roman Catholic church, Rev Masauko Mbolembole, Rev Dr. Andrew Dube, Rev Dr. Chatha Msangaambe, Rev Isaac Malongo, Rev Dalitso Matekenya, Bishop Fanuel Magangani and Bishop Dr. Gilford Matonga and Rev Matilda Matabwa who all played various central roles at the event.

