‘Shock or Strategy?’ Government on the Spot Over Mutharika–Ansah Rift Claims

The Malawi Government’s claim that it is “shocked” by reports of a fallout between President Peter Mutharika and Vice President Jane Ansah is raising more questions than it answers—fueling suspicion that the denial may be masking deeper tensions within the country’s highest office.

On the surface, the official line is firm: there is no rift. Chief Secretary Justin Saidi insists the two leaders maintain a “good working relationship,” even expressing bewilderment at the claims.

But beyond the carefully worded reassurances lies a troubling pattern—one that critics say cannot simply be dismissed as rumor.

Opposition parties, including the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the UTM Party, have laid out a series of allegations that paint a very different picture: systematic weakening of the Vice President’s office through budget cuts, withdrawal of key functions, and alleged public sidelining.

Government explanations—that funding was reduced because certain roles were transferred to the Office of the President and Cabinet—may sound administrative. But the timing and pattern of these decisions are now under scrutiny.

If there is truly no bad blood, why does the Vice President’s office appear to be shrinking in both influence and visibility?

And if security around the Vice President remains intact, as Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhito claims, why have questions arisen in the first place?

Even more troubling are allegations—yet to be fully addressed—that Ansah was recently blocked from performing a basic constitutional duty of seeing off the President at the airport. Government has not directly confronted this claim, leaving a gap between official statements and public perception.

Political analysts warn that such contradictions are dangerous.

George Chaima argues that any breakdown—real or perceived—between a President and Vice President risks paralysing government operations and weakening constitutional order. Ernest Thindwa goes further, describing such tensions as a “political norm” in Malawi, driven by weak institutions and power struggles.

That history cannot be ignored.

From Bakili Muluzi and Justin Malewezi, to Bingu wa Mutharika and his deputies, to the well-documented fallout between Mutharika and Saulos Chilima—Malawi’s political landscape is littered with fractured executive relationships that began with denials, only to explode later into open conflict.

It is this history that makes the government’s “shock” difficult to accept at face value.

Critics argue that the real issue is not just whether a rift exists, but whether the integrity of the Vice President’s office is being quietly eroded. As Boniface Chibwana notes, a weakened Vice President’s office is not a political inconvenience—it directly affects service delivery and governance.

At stake is more than personalities. It is the credibility of government, the strength of constitutional institutions, and the public’s trust.

Because in Malawi’s political reality, the most dangerous crises are not the ones openly acknowledged—but those repeatedly denied until it is too late.

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