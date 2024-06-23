Shocker: People in Mangochi accuse NRB officers of demanding K500 bribe to be registered

It has emerged that people of Chipolonga village in Machinga District are accusing National Registration Bureau officers at Chipolonga Ground of demanding K500 fees for them to get registered in the national identity card mop-up exercise that the bureau is conducting in the area.

According to Group village headman Chipolonga, one of the officers at the centre allegedly told them to pay K500 each for fuel, a thing which the villagers protested and returned back home, while others went to a Nampeya registration centre.

One of the villagers, Dailes Chitela, confirned the development in an interview saying the development forced the registration exercise at the centre into a premature suspension on Sunday, hence calling on authorities to swiftly address the matter.

However, in an interview NRB district officer for Machinga district, Howard Sosola, while acknowledging the development says the decision is not from his office but from the registration officers on the ground.

Sosola has also refuted claims that operations were suspended on Sunday at the centre due to the alleged refusal by communities to pay the demanded amount.

There hasnt been any comment yet from NRB spokesperson Norman Fulatira.

